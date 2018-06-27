Officer suffered minor injuries in Wednesday accident in West Lubbock

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On June 27th, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a Lubbock Police Department motorcycle officer was rear ended in the 2900 block of West Loop 289.

The LPD motorcycle officer initiated a traffic stop for a speeding motorcycle in the southbound lanes of the Loop. With his lights on, the officer was in the process of pulling into the right hand shoulder when his motorcycle was struck by a car.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Accident Investigators arrived on scene to map out the area and conduct an investigation. Investigators have finished at the scene and all lanes of traffic are open.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)