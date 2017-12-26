Owens Hid in House Before Shooting and Killing Man in SW Lubbock

Image of Casey Austin Owens from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Image of Casey Austin Owens from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, TX - A police report revealed new information on the shooting death of Landon Terry, 38. Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 88th Street Friday morning for a 9-1-1 hang-up call.

An officer arrived and was let inside a home where Terry was still alive but suffering from multiple gunshots. According to the police report, a woman in the home told police that Casey Owens, 38, was the shooter and he ran off.

When police first arrived, Terry was struggling for breath.

“[Terry] said that he could not breath but was unable to further respond to my questions,” an officer wrote in the police report.

As other officers arrived, they began to remove Terry’s clothing and apply pressure to stop the bleeding. He was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The police report also said Owens was hiding in the woman’s house before the shooting.

“[She] said [Owens] hid in her listed residence sometime prior to the incident, unbeknownst to her,” the report said. “[Owens] and [the woman] were previously in a dating relationship and previously lived together at the listed address.”

“[Owens] had entered the listed residence without authorization and had hidden, waiting for [the woman] to return to the residence before threatening [her] and shooting [Terry],” the police report said. “[Owens] struck her in the head with a firearm prior to shooting [Terry].”

Police announced on Saturday that Owens was located and arrested for murder. Owens called police to turn himself in. He was arrested in Southwest Lubbock.

Owens has been held on a $500,000 bond since his arrest.

