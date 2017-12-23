Police Say Shooting in SW Lubbock, Now a Murder Investigation
Name of victim released.
LUBBOCK, TX - Lubbock Police released information Friday morning that a shooting in Southwest Lubbock turned fatal.
Police have not yet released name of the shooter.
Police said, “The victim, 38-year-old Landon Terry, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. A suspect has not been located at this time.”
Officers were called at about 8:15 a.m. to the 6000 block of 88th Street for the report of a shooting. Police at the time confirmed that one man was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
