Police seeking 2 suspects in Central Lubbock home invasion

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - NOTE: Police provided an update on Wednesday morning. David Robinson was located and arrested.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Laquilla Langs and 36-year-old David Robinson. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred on June 19 in the 2000 block of 25th Street. The victim, a 39-year-old female, was assaulted during the burglary and was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Through the investigation, Langs and Robinson were identified as two of the suspects. On Tuesday, detectives were able to secure arrest warrants for burglary with intent to commit another felony.

Langs is described as a black female weighing approximately 240 pounds and standing 5’07”. Robinson is described as a black male approximately 6’03” and 230 pounds.

Individuals with information on their whereabouts are asked to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.

