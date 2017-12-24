Reminder: City of Lubbock Offices, Services Closed Monday
City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.
Residential Trash Collection
There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, December 25. Monday's normally scheduled cart and dumpster trash collection will be moved to Tuesday, December 26, and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday, December 27. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 collections will not be affected.
Recycling
City of Lubbock Recycling Drop-Off Centers and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed Monday, December 25. The recycling centers/convenience stations will resume normal operations on Tuesday, December 26. Recycling centers/convenience stations are located at:
- 1631 84th Street
- 208 Municipal Drive
- 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
- 4307 Adrian Street
Landfill Operations
The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:
- Both locations will be closed Monday, December 25 and resume normal operations on Tuesday, December 26.
Libraries
All Lubbock Public Library locations be closed Monday December 25. All locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26.
Cultural Facilities
The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Monday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.
Community Centers
City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.
