Reminder: City of Lubbock Offices, Services Closed Monday

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection service on Monday, December 25. Monday's normally scheduled cart and dumpster trash collection will be moved to Tuesday, December 26, and Tuesday's normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday, December 27. Residents with carts are asked to have their carts out before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 collections will not be affected.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Recycling Drop-Off Centers and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed Monday, December 25. The recycling centers/convenience stations will resume normal operations on Tuesday, December 26. Recycling centers/convenience stations are located at:

1631 84th Street

208 Municipal Drive

7308 Milwaukee Avenue

4307 Adrian Street

Landfill Operations

The West Texas Region Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will observe the following holiday schedule:

Both locations will be closed Monday, December 25 and resume normal operations on Tuesday, December 26.

Libraries

All Lubbock Public Library locations be closed Monday December 25. All locations will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and Garden and Arts Center will be closed Monday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.

Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed on Monday, December 25. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.

