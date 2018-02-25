Schedule of Upcoming Events at the Lubbock Public Library, February 25 - March 3

Photo from the Lubbock Public Library

Photo from the Lubbock Public Library

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 26- for an evening of board games, card games and video games. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 26. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 767-3300.

Game Night at Patterson Branch Library

Come play board games at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 26. Ages 12 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Adult Coloring at Groves Branch Library

Drop by the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26 for a relaxing evening of coloring. We will provide coloring supplies and snacks. For more information, call 767-3733.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27. For more information, call 767-3733.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 for a classic movie and popcorn. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)



