Solid Waste Services to Offer Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree Recycling Starting Tuesday

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 01:16 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 01:16 PM CST

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Services:

Beginning December 26, Solid Waste Services will offer Lubbock residents fresh-cut Christmas tree drop-off recycling at the City's four Citizen Convenience Stations. The landfill will mulch the fresh-cut trees.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, the metal stand, and any plastic before placing fresh-cut Christmas trees in the roll-off dumpsters located outside the gates of the Citizen Convenience Stations located at:

  • 208 Municipal Drive
  • 1631 84th Street
  • 7308 Milwaukee
  • 4307 Adrian Street 

After January 8, 2018, and throughout the month of January, the roll-offs will be located inside the gates and residents can drop-off fresh-cut Christmas trees from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

