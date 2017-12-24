Solid Waste Services to Offer Fresh-Cut Christmas Tree Recycling Starting Tuesday
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Solid Waste Services:
Beginning December 26, Solid Waste Services will offer Lubbock residents fresh-cut Christmas tree drop-off recycling at the City's four Citizen Convenience Stations. The landfill will mulch the fresh-cut trees.
Residents are asked to remove all decorations, the metal stand, and any plastic before placing fresh-cut Christmas trees in the roll-off dumpsters located outside the gates of the Citizen Convenience Stations located at:
- 208 Municipal Drive
- 1631 84th Street
- 7308 Milwaukee
- 4307 Adrian Street
After January 8, 2018, and throughout the month of January, the roll-offs will be located inside the gates and residents can drop-off fresh-cut Christmas trees from 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday - Saturday.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
More Stories
-
Ethan Contreras has been located and is safe. The child was dropped…
-
Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m.…
-
The Texas economy added 54,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in…