South Plains Area Special Olympics Basketball Competition Saturday in Wolfforth

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) will host an area-wide basketball competition for 300 athletes in the South Plains Area on Saturday, Feb. 24. The tournament will be held at Frenship High School in Wolfforth starting at 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Action will include 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 team play, as well as individual and team skills competition.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. We do need volunteers to help run the 5-on-5 tournament. Sign up here: https://sotxa17basketball2018.eventbrite.com.

Athletes as young as eight years old will show off their skills on the hardwood, while players 12 years and up will be competing as a means to qualify for the upcoming statewide tournament, Summer Games, which will take place in Arlington from May 24-27.

For more information, please contact Ashley Pena (apena@sotx.org) at 806.788.1540.

About Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,300 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicstexas.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas. Visit the SOTX- South Plains Area Facebook page at fb.com/SOTX17.

