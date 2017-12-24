Suspect Wanted in Connection to Southwest Lubbock Murder Friday Now in Custody

Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, TX - The Lubbock Police Department reported early Saturday afternoon that Casey Owens, the suspect wanted in connection to a murder Friday in Southwest Lubbock, has turned himself into authorities.

According to Lubbock Police, Owens called police just before 11:45 this morning and was taken into custody by 11:50 a.m. at a residence in Southwest Lubbock.

Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of 88th Street around 8:10 a.m. Friday morning following reports a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found Landon Terry, 38. with life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Images of Casey Owens from Lubbock Police

Detectives were able to quickly identify Owens as the suspect in the fatal shooting and secured an arrest warrant Friday afternoon.

Police said the aggravated assault stemmed from the suspect pointing a gun at another individual during the incident.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.