Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (2/25/18)

By: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 12:01 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 12:02 PM CST

LUBBOCK, TX (KAMC NEWS) - Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. 

Let's be honest, when we go to vote there's always at least one candidate on the ballot we're never heard of before. He or she may be running for a job that means nothing to you. That job and vote, however, should be important to you.

"America's Pastor" past away last week at the age of 99. Reverend Billy Graham was not only one of the nation's favorite evangelists, but he was a favorite spiritual advisor to countless leaders. 

Also, we'll have a recap all the local, state and national political news.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can also watch all four segments of the broadcast below:


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected