Near the Texas Tech Rec Center (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, TX - Four tents were set up on the campus of Texas Tech University Friday afternoon and more were expected in anticipation of the Tech men’s basketball game with Kansas.

The two teams play on Saturday in Lubbock.

ESPN’s College GameDay program will broadcast live from the Tech campus before the game. ESPN hosts Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, and Seth Greenberg are expected for the broadcast.

At the same time, a student organization called the Saddle Tramps were seen Friday afternoon wrapping the Will Rogers statue in red crepe paper.

Tickets for the game were sold out, but some tickets were listed on stubhub.com with prices ranging from $111 to $860 each.

Another service called Vivid Seats said, "We have tickets starting at $115.00."

Tech was ranked #6 in the nation on Monday by the Associated Press Top-25 poll. It’s the highest ranking in the men’s basketball program history. After the ranking came out, Tech lost an away game at Baylor.

College GameDay starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Saddle Tramps 2/23/2018 (Nexstar/Staff)