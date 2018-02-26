Texas Tech Falls to 12 in Latest AP Top-25 Poll
LUBBOCK, TX - Texas Tech fell to #12 in the Associated Press Top-25 poll for week 17. The poll was released Monday morning.
Tech, which had been tied with Gonzaga for #6, suffered a heart-breaking loss at home to Kansas, which was ranked #8 at the time of the game. Tech had been undefeated at home this season prior to the Kansas game.
Tech’s ranking as #6 in week 16 was the highest in the men’s basketball program history. Tech is now 10 – 6 in the Big 12 conference, and 22 – 7 overall.
Tech plays Monday evening against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
