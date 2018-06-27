Texas Tech student nearly drowns at campus pool

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image: Nexstar/Staff.

LUBBOCK, Texas - A Texas Tech student almost drowned Tuesday evening while swimming at the Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center.

The student nearly drowned in the lap pool but was revived. The student transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Texas Tech released the following statement on the incident:

At approximately 6:15 p.m., an individual collapsed in the lap pool at the Aquatic Center at the Robert H. Ewalt Student Recreation Center. Personnel and first responders administered live-saving procedures. The individual was revived and transported to University Medical Center.