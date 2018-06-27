Local News

Traffic Alert: Water line work to close Avenue P at 130th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, July 2, 2018, the City of Lubbock with Utility Contractors of America Inc. will begin construction of a water line at the intersection of 130th Street and Avenue P. During the duration of construction, Avenue P north and south of 130th Street will be closed to through traffic.

This phase of the project will restrict access for traffic along Avenue P from 129th Street to 131st Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction area.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)
 

