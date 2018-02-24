TTU's Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative to Begin Clinical Services on Monday

Photo from MGN Online

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT :

The Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI), operated through the Department of Nutritional Sciences in the Texas Tech University College of Human Sciences, will begin offering clinical services to the public, including nutritional counseling, individual and group weight management programs and a range of body composition and metabolic testing options.

WHEN :

Monday (Feb. 26)

WHERE :

Texas Tech Plaza, third floor

DETAILS :

The services are an addition to the research efforts already underway at the NMHI, including ongoing clinical trials and hands-on training opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.

Metabolic assessments will start as early as 7 a.m., while individual counseling sessions will start at 8 a.m. Evening appointments may also be available. The group weight management program meets from 5:30-7 p.m. each Tuesday.

Members of the public interested in scheduling services through the NMHI can find more information here. To schedule a service, contact the NMHI at NMHI@ttu.edu or (806) 742-6644.

“We have such a strong group of nationally and internationally recognized experts, particularly in obesity and metabolic disease, working to provide excellent care to our patients,” said Dr. Martin Binks, director of NMHI.

Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar, chair of the Department of Nutritional Sciences, agrees.

“Our department does wonderful research,” Dhurandhar said. “Our ability to take this cutting-edge scientific knowledge and share it with the local community and to help people improve their health is very exciting.”