Two children injured, shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 2200 block of 87th street just before midnight Tuesday evening.

(See updated statement from LPD, below)

Two children were found injured from the shooting, one in serious condition and the other with moderate injuries, according to police. Both were transported by EMS to University Medical Center.

Several hours later, UMC provided an update saying one was in critical condition and the other was in satisfactory condition.

The area was blocked off with crime scene tape, according to an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene.

The suspects were not on scene when police arrived. Lubbock Police Persons Crime Unit are now investigating this case. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. The call can remain anonymous.

Lubbock Police provided the following update Wednesday morning:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit are currently investigating a shooting that sent two children to the hospital.

On Tuesday, just before midnight, the Lubbock Police Department received a call that multiple shots had been fired at a home in the 2200 block of 87th Street. Two adults and five children were inside the home during the shooting.

A 12-year-old child was seriously injured and an eight month old infant received minor injuries during the shooting. Both were taken by ambulance to the hospital. As of Wednesday morning, the 12-year-old child remains in critical condition.

Throughout the night and this morning, LPD Crimes Against Children detectives searched for evidence related to the shooting and questioned nearby neighbors.

Right now, they are continuing to canvas the area for possible evidence or surveillance video.

Individuals with information or possible evidence on their security cameras are urged to call the Lubbock Police Department or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.