TxDOT: Garza County Bridge Projects Set to Begin This Week

POST, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is ready to begin work on a $3.06 million project that will make bridge improvements to FM 651 and FM 3519 in Garza County. Project contractor L.C. Jordan & Son, of Lufkin, Texas, is set to begin work on Monday, Feb. 26, at the FM 651 bridge location.

"Improvements to FM 651, at the north fork of the Double Mountain Fork Brazos River bridge, will include milling the roadway and bridge mainlanes and then resurfacing the roadway with asphalt hotmix and the bridge with a multi-layer polymer overlay, bridge repairs and upgrades to the metal beam guard fence," said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield area engineer and project manager.

Construction will require traffic to be reduced to one lane.

"Drivers should be aware that the FM 651 will be reduced to one-lane and traffic flow controlled by a temporary traffic signal," Sisneros said. "Motorist should also pay close attention to reduced speed limits through the project work zone and slow moving construction equipment."

Drivers should also take note that the maximum lane widths for both bridges during construction will be 11 feet wide. Oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work area during construction. Drivers should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Planned work for the FM 3519 bridge at Gobbler Creek will include a concrete mill and inlay on the bridge, replacement of bridge rails, bridge repair, upgrades to the metal beam guard fence and resurfacing the roadway with asphalt hotmix. Work at this bridge is scheduled to begin in September 2018.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from TxDOT, Lubbock District)

