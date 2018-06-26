UMC opens new unit to improve patient flow (Photo from UMC Health System) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The time a patient spends waiting at University Medical Center will start decreasing, officials announced. The hospital opened a new 34-bed Outpatient Observation Unit to improve the quality of care and turnover of patients.

"It's freeing up space in our emergency center. Patients are able to quickly come up to our unit because our turnover rate is pretty high," said Nicole Bitar, nursing department director of the new unit.

In the old model, patients were scattered in any available room in the hospital, which Bitar said caused delayed care and elevated costs.

The new unit will provide patients with more attention from the medical staff and stop unnecessary tests from being ran on patients, according to Bitar.

"We are really looking into see are these tests necessary, consulting with other physicians, are those tests necessary?" she said.

Their aim in the new unit is to discharge patients or get them onto their next step of care in an inpatient area, in less than 24 hours, she said.

