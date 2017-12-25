Unemployment Rate in Lubbock Rose Slightly in November, TWC Says

Photo from MGN Online

Photo from MGN Online

LUBBOCK, TX - Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed Lubbock's unemployment rate rose slightly during the month of November.

The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.7 percent, up from 2.5 percent in October.

An estimated 155,200 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed last month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 159,600.

Lubbock's unemployment last year during the month of November was 3.2 percent.

The unemployment rate in Texas fell to a record low of 3.7 percent in November.