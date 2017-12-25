Unemployment Rate in Lubbock Rose Slightly in November, TWC Says
LUBBOCK, TX - Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed Lubbock's unemployment rate rose slightly during the month of November.
The local unemployment rate was reported at 2.7 percent, up from 2.5 percent in October.
An estimated 155,200 residents in the Lubbock metropolitan statistical area (MSA) were employed last month. The civilian labor force was estimated at 159,600.
Lubbock's unemployment last year during the month of November was 3.2 percent.
The unemployment rate in Texas fell to a record low of 3.7 percent in November.
More Information:
More Stories
-
Ethan Contreras has been located and is safe. The child was dropped…
-
Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, December 26.
-
The landfill will mulch the fresh-cut trees.