Water Tap Installation Along 14th Street Starting Tuesday, February 27

LUBBOCK, TX

Beginning Tuesday, February 27 the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver construction will begin construction of a water tap along 14th Street between Avenue X and Avenue W.



This project will result in 14th Street being closed to through traffic between Avenue X and Avenue W. Residents east of 2311 14th Street will be able to enter and exit homes using Avenue W. Residents west of 2311 14th Street will be able to enter and exit homes using Avenue X. All other drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction.

Start Date: February 27, 2018, 8:00 AM

End Date: March 6, 2018, 7:00 PM

