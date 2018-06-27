Whataburger Customer Appreciation event to celebrate the Lubbock-area community

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Whataburger:

Whataburger Restaurants, known for custom-made, always-fresh burgers, will host a Customer Appreciation event on Thursday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant located at 11441 Quaker Ave. Lubbock.

At the event, Whataburger will treat guests to an evening of celebrating summer with fun activities and giveaways, including the restaurant’s popular “Whataburger for a Year” drawing, where one customer’s name will be drawn to win the prize – a free Whataburger each week for an entire year. To add to the fun, there will be a photo booth and a face painter.

“Our friends in Lubbock have been very loyal to us and we enjoy being a part of this community,” said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Carlos Rodriguez. “To say thank you for their support, we’re happy to host an evening of fun and giveaways for the whole family to enjoy.”

Family-owned Whataburger has proudly served its famous burgers since 1950 and continues to deliver fresh, made-to-order meals everyday with extraordinary customer service. Whataburger has successfully expanded to a thriving family of more than 820 restaurants across 10 states today. In addition to lunch and dinner, the 24-hour restaurants are a popular destination for late night dining and breakfast.

