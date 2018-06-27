Wire twisted around Levelland woman's neck, white bags tied around both hands in murder

Image of Jeannie Quinn from Hockley County Sheriff's Office

ABILENE, Texas - Autopsy results were released Wednesday in the case of a young woman from Levelland who was found dead in Abilene.

Jeannie Quinn, 20, disappeared in April and was found dead a few days later in a field near the intersection of Marigold Street and Arnold Boulevard in Abilene.

According to the autopsy, there was a hard wire loosely wrapped around her neck and twisted approximately 15 times in the back. White bags were tied around both hands.

Abrasions on her neck did not match the wire, according to the autopsy.

The autopsy report concluded Quinn was killed probably by manual asphyxiation and then her body was positioned to look like a “staged hanging.”

Court documents revealed two individuals, Quinn's boyfriend and his friend, could be connected to the crime. As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made.

Detectives filed search warrants to gain data from both men's phones in an attempt to place one or both of the individuals at the scene of Quinn’s death.

Chief Stan Standridge confirmed for bigcountryhomepage.com a person of interest has been identified in the murder and said this person is not local to the Abilene area. No additional details were released.

(Bigcountryhomepage.com contributed to this report.)