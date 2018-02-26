WTHBA Announces 2018 Home and Garden Show

(Photo from the WTHBA)

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Landtroop Strategies:

The West Texas Home Builders Association is proud to announce this year's Home and Garden Show.

The event will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Friday, March 2 (4-8 pm), Saturday, March 3 (9 am - 6 pm ), concluding Sunday, March 4 (12-6 pm.) Tickets are available at the door - $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 12 and under. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lubbock Homes for Heroes.

This year's show will feature over 100 various vendors with booths on display showcasing the latest trends in the home and garden industries.

While there, event goers can register to win one of these fantastic prizes with a total value exceeding $7,000: RO system sponsored by Kinetico of West Texas, solar shades from Budget Blinds, $1,000 paint job from CertaPro Painters, insulated garage door from Overhead Door, two seasonal ceramic planters from Lubbock Designscapes, and a custom patio shade from Beat the Heat shading systems.

Be sure and sign the kids up for the always fun LegoTM Home Building Contest sponsored by Betenbough Homes. And making its debut this year is a coloring table for the kids with themed opportunities for them to feel right at home. Encouraging fun for the whole family, we invite children ages 6-10 to sign up to compete for prizes Saturday 11 am - 12 pm and 3-4 pm, as well as Sunday from 2-3pm.

"We are thrilled to host this event, having the opportunity to feature some of Lubbock's finest home and landscaping experts," commented West Texas Home Builders Association Executive Director, Gena Godinez. "We can't wait to unveil new ideas for your home that you'll flip for! Our members and vendors have prepared year round to showcase valuable talents and products that can help you achieve the home of your dreams. We look forward to seeing you there!"

For more information, visit http://lubbockhomeandgardenshow.com/

(News release from Landtroop Strategies)