Xcel Energy Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

Xcel Energy, headquartered in Minneapolis, has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is the fourth consecutive year that the company has earned this distinction, ranking fourth this year as most admired electric and gas utility.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in our industry by Fortune. It’s another indicator of the value we’re delivering and is a direct result of our hardworking employees and their dedication to serving our communities and providing the very best experience for customers,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, and CEO, Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy, a national leader in wind energy for more than a decade, is ranked highly for its innovation, social responsibility and long-term value when evaluated by peers at other utilities.

The magazine surveys executives, directors and industry analysts about companies in their industry then ranks companies based on nine attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this reputational survey of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database with revenues over $10 billion.

