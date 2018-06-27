Local News

Xcel Energy planned outage in Crosby County to affect 79 customers Thursday

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 04:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 04:30 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from Xcel Energy:

Xcel Energy crews will make repairs on a substation near Crosbyton at 4 a.m. Thursday morning, requiring a four-hour outage for 79 rural customers north of Crosbyton in the Big Four community.

The company has been made aware that social media postings report a much larger customer count, but those reports are in error. The outage only affects the rural area north of Crosbyton, and most of the 79 customers affected are irrigation wells. Close to a dozen residential customers will be affected, and Xcel Energy will contact these customers through an outbound phone campaign this evening.

(News release from Xcel Energy)

