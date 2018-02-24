Youth Orchestras of Lubbock's 30th Anniversary Concert on Sunday, March 4

(Photo provided by the Youth Orchestras of Lubbock)

The Youth Orchestras of Lubbock will perform their 30th Anniversary Concert on Sunday, March 4 at 4 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane in Lubbock. The concert will be free and open to the public.

The Prelude Strings Orchestra will perform first under the direction of conductor Kathleen Smith. Music performed by the Prelude group will include “Rondo” by composer Lennie Niehaus, and “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift.

Conductor Dr. Ross Ipsen will lead the Philharmonic Orchestra in performance of Merle Isaac’s arrangement of “Farandole” from “L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2” by Geroges Bizet. The Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform a Slavonic Dance (no. 8) from Dvorak’s “Opus 46,” and Brahms’ “Hungarian Dance No. 5.”

The Symphony Orchestra Strings will join Philharmonic Orchestra strings for a collaborative presentation of the string feature “Andante” by Alfonso Leng. Then, the brass and woodwind musicians from the Philharmonic and Symphony Orchestras will join to perform the wind ensemble “Burn,” which composer Roland Barrett wrote in dedication to the Dallas Wind Symphony.

The Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Laurie Williams, will perform Mozart’s “Concerto in B-flat major for Bassoon and Orchestra” featuring soloist Daniel McCarty on bassoon. The Lubbock High senior won the honor during the fall concerto competition. The Symphony Orchestra will also perform “Light Calvary Overture” by Franz Suppe, and the fourth movement of Kalinnikov’s “Symphony 1.”

The finale will feature a unique musical score by composer and Texas Tech University student William Linthicum-Blackhorse.

Of his work, Linthicum-Blackhorse has said, “It is my hope to bring … all the enjoyment I can to the public world, and not for the sake of my own pursuits, but for the pursuits of ingenuity and culture.”

The composition, entitled “Youth Orchestras of Lubbock 30th Anniversary Theme”, will celebrate YOL’s diverse membership from throughout the region who range in age from 7- to 18- years-old. The students from urban and rural public, private and home schools will join together as all three orchestras collaborate to performance with a guest choir.

“This is the perfect way to celebrate the Youth Orchestras of Lubbock’s 30th anniversary,” Conductor Dr. Laurie Williams said. “It is sure to be an amazing performance that features our best talents and gives the audience a performance that is top-notch while providing the kids a great musical education experience unlike any they have had before.“

