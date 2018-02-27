Dog Rescued After 4 Days Abandoned in Truck

MILWAUKEE, WI (EverythingLubbock, CNN) - Police in Milwaukee recued a dog on Tuesday that was abandoned in a pickup truck. A concerned citizen told police the dog was stuck in the vehicle for at least four days.

Parking tickets on the windshield showed the truck had been in place since Saturday, according to CNN and WTMJ.

CNN and WTMJ also reported that there was no food or water in the truck and the seats were soiled with feces.

Officers took the dog to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center, where doctor Libby Gutting checked him out.

Gutting said, “An animal could suffer from hypothermia or even pass away from that.”

“So, we definitely don’t want to leave animals outside in any sort of condition especially for a car that's not running,” Gutting said.

Police said animal cruelty charges could be filed.

Video from WTMJ via CNN.