FBI: Man Planned to Target San Francisco in Christmas Day Terror Attack

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Everitt Aaron Jameson. Image via KRON.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Authorities have stopped a terror attack that was planned for Christmas day in San Francisco.

The FBI arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, who was allegedly planning an attack targeting Pier 39, according to FBI documents.

The 26-year-old tow truck driver specially named Pier 39 as his target because “he has been there before and knew that it was a heavily crowded area,” the documents said.

The FBI says he wanted to use explosives to “funnel” people into a location where he could inflict casualties.

Jameson described his attack plan to an undercover FBI agent who he believed was a senior leader of ISIS, according to the FBI.

Jameson also allegedly stated that “Christmas was the perfect day” to commit the attack and that he did not need an escape plan because he was “ready to die.”

The documents say Jameson had embraced “radical jihadi beliefs” and wrote social media posts that support terrorism.

He was also “liking” and “loving” Facebook posts that were pro-ISIS and pro-terrorism, the FBI says.

Jameson made a pledge to the Muslim faith two years ago at an Islamic center in Merced, according to the affidavit.

Jameson told the undercover agent that he wanted to commit an attack that was “something along the lines of New York or San Bernardino,” the documents say. The agent said the New York attack he was referring to was the October 31 attack during which a driver used his truck to killed 9 people.

The agent said Jameson wanted to do a combination of the two attacks, referring to the use of firearms and vehicles.

Jameson, who was set for an afternoon court appearance in federal court in Fresno, had attended Marine basic recruit training in 2009 and earned a sharpshooter rifle qualification.

He was discharged for failing to disclose a history of asthma, the documents said. He referred to his military service in comments to undercover agents.

“I have been trained in combat and things of war,” Jameson told the agent.

While discussing the plan, Jameson allegedly told the agent that he needed ammunition, powder, tubing, and nails.

When asked what kind of a weapon he would need, Jameson stated he would prefer an assault rifle, the documents say.

He also allegedly told the agent that he was trained in both the M-16 and an AK-47 rifle and said that he needed timers and remote detonators for the explosives.

On December 20, a search warrant was served at Jameson’s residence located in Modesto to gather evidence in support of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities found a will, firearms, ammunition and a handwritten letter:

I Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon have committed these acts upon the Kuffar, in the name of Dar al Islam, Allahu AKbar! You all have brought this upon yourselyes. There are no innocent Kuffar! Each and every Kuffar in this Nationalistic, Godless society has a hand in this. You’ve Allowed Donald J Trump to give away Al Quds to the Jews. Both You and he are wrong, it belongs to the Muslemeen. We have penetrated and infiltrated your disgusting country. These Acts will continue until the Lions of Islam overtake you. Turn to Allah, make tawbah and fight with us, the soldiers who fight in the day and the night. Allah SWT is most forgiving, I am not. Long live Isil, Long Live Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Allahu Akbar! Abdallah abu Everitt ibn Gordon al-Amriki

Jameson was formally charged Friday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

He was under surveillance and “the public was never in imminent danger,” FBI spokeswoman Katherine Zackel said in a statement.

She and San Francisco Acting Mayor London Breed both said there are no other known threats, though police increased their presence throughout the city after being notified of the FBI investigation several days ago.

“San Francisco is a city that proudly champions democracy, freedom and liberty. Sadly, that makes our home a target,” Breed said in a statement. “We will not allow the thwarted attempts of one dangerous individual to disrupt our way of life. We will remain vigilant and continue to protect our city from any threat.”

She also said the San Francisco Police Department will be increasing its presence throughout the city.

Statement from SFPD:

The San Francisco Police Department was notified by the FBI about this investigation several days ago and we remain in contact with our local, state and federal partners as this case proceeds. The safety of all San Francisco residents and visitors is our top priority. As we have stated in previous weeks, during the holiday season the public will notice an increased law enforcement presence in shopping corridors and at our City’s attractions. As always, “if you see something, say something.” We encourage the community to contact officers or 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity.

(Story from KRON4.com)