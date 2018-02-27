Man accused of assaulting mother, brother over missing honey buns

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Simpson Jr. image via KTVE.

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE) - An argument over missing honey buns ends with a West Monroe man in jail for assaulting his mother.

According to an arrest report, 19-year-old Joseph Simpson Jr.’s mom asked him what happened to some of the honey buns in their kitchen, causing him to become “irate.”

Simpson Jr. pushed his mom into a wall, then pulled a knife on his brother when he tried to break it up, police say.

When police arrived, he admitted to doing both.

Simpson Jr. is now charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery.

(Story from KTVE)