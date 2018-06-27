Update: 1-year-old bitten by rattlesnake hiding in toys outside Abilene home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo from BigCountryHomepage.com/KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene 1-year-old is alert and recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake that was hiding under a slide outside his home Tuesday.

Fire officials confirm the boy, who was bitten on the hand at a home on Zachary Cove around 3:00 p.m., is expected to survive his injuries and make a full recovery.

Investigators don't believe any neglect was involved and said the heat is driving snakes to seek shelter in populated areas.

City of Abilene Animal Services checked the property for more snakes.

Rattlesnakes have been spotted in several locations around Abilene already.

Monday, Big Country Snake Removal picked up a grown rattlesnake from someone's porch on the east side of town.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offers the following tips to keep snakes off your property:

Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.

Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

Take care along creek banks and underbrush.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)