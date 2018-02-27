$5,000 Joint Reward for Gun Theft in Clovis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Clovis, NM Police

CLOVIS, NM - The Clovis Police department on Monday announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) offered a joint reward of up to $5,000.

The reward is for information leading to an arrest for the theft of six firearms from a Clovis business. The business, Martin Enterprise in the 500 block of North Prince Street, suffered break-ins on January 17 and February 15.

The ATF said in the January 17 break-in, a man used a baseball bat to smash through the front glass of the business and steal a Palmetto State Armory, Model PA-15, 9mm caliber rifle and an Armagon, Model GAl2, 12-gauge Shotgun.

The ATF said in the February 15 break-in a man used a crow bar to shatter the front door and steal a Colt, model SAA, 45 LC revolver; a Colt, model New Service, 38-40 revolver; a Colt, model 1877 Lightning, 38 revolver; and a Savage, model 101, 22 LR revolver.

In the second break-in there appeared to be a female accomplice according to the ATF. The ATF also said it appears to be the same suspect in both break-ins.

Images were released on the Clovis Police Facebook page.