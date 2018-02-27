$5,000 Joint Reward for Gun Theft in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM - The Clovis Police department on Monday announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) offered a joint reward of up to $5,000.  

The reward is for information leading to an arrest for the theft of six firearms from a Clovis business.  The business, Martin Enterprise in the 500 block of North Prince Street, suffered break-ins on January 17 and February 15.  

The ATF said in the January 17 break-in, a man used a baseball bat to smash through the front glass of the business and steal a Palmetto State Armory, Model PA-15, 9mm caliber rifle and an Armagon, Model GAl2, 12-gauge Shotgun.

The ATF said in the February 15 break-in a man used a crow bar to shatter the front door and steal a Colt, model SAA, 45 LC revolver; a Colt, model New Service, 38-40 revolver; a Colt, model 1877 Lightning, 38 revolver; and a Savage, model 101, 22 LR revolver.  

In the second break-in there appeared to be a female accomplice according to the ATF.  The ATF also said it appears to be the same suspect in both break-ins.

