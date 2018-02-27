Abilene Woman Accused of Holding 'Friend' Down During Rape

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Casey Ivey, 24, of Abilene. Image via KTAB/KRBC.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene woman accused of holding her 'friend' down while a suspect raped her has been arrested.

Casey Ivey, 24. was taken into custody Sunday for Sexual Assault. She remains in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.

Her alleged co-conspirator, Nicholas Rodriguez, 36, was arrested for Sexual Assault last month then released from jail after posting bond. He has already been indicted by a Grand Jury for the crime.

Both arrests are connected to a sexual assault that happened in July of 2017.

Court documents state the victim told police she went to Ivey's house and was watching a movie alone in her bedroom when Ivey and a man, later identified as Rodriguez, showed up and began smoking marijuana.

After they finished smoking, the documents state Ivey sat on the victim's chest and took off her shorts and underwear while Rodriguez began inappropriately touching her then raped her.

The victim was able to escape after about 15 to 20 minutes of "forced sex" by biting Ivey and punching Ivey and Rodriguez.

Nicholas Rodriguez, 36, of Abilene.

(Story from KTAB/KRBC)