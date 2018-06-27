Curry County jury finds Romero guilty of aggravated assault, property damage

(News release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

CLOVIS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the New Mexico Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced that on June 26, 2018, a Curry County jury found Tyler Romero, age 22, guilty of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property over $1,000, both fourth degree felonies.

On September 16, 2017, Romero attempted to run over four people and in the process crashed into another vehicle.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the one-day trial and deferred sentencing to a later date. Romero faces a maximum of three years in prison.

Claire Adams and Lance Sumrall, Assistant District Attorneys, prosecuted the case for the State. Romero was represented by Assistant Public Defenders, Leah Hutchins and Kristen Sample.

For more information contact the District Attorney’s Office at 575-769-2246.

