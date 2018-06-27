Dairy homicide suspect held without bond in Curry County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jose Flores-Espana. Image courtesy of the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

CLOVIS, N.M. - The person charged with the murder of a man at the 77 Diary in Texico, New Mexico, will be held without bond, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jose Flores-Espana is accused of fatally shooting a coworker on June 14, according to court records. A judge's order shows the victim was shot twice, once in the back of the neck and once in the chest.

According to the judge's order, Flores-Espana denied he was at the scene when the shooting happened, but he later said, "I did what I had to do."

The district attorney's office argued the defendant was a flight risk.

The following is a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office:

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced that on June 21, 2018, Jose Flores-Espana was held without bond on charges that he allegedly shot and killed another man at the 77 Dairy in Texico, NM. The homicide occurred on June 14, 2018. The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the detention hearing and issued an order, which is attached, finding that the defendant is a flight risk, has the potential of committing a violent crime against another person, and the Court is not confident that any conditions would suffice to protect the community.

On June 26, 2018, criminal defense attorney, Gary Mitchell, of Ruidoso, NM, entered his appearance in the case and has filed a motion to determine competency. This motion stays any further proceedings in the case until competency has been determined.