El Paso Teenager Arrested for Killing Newborn Daughter

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - An El Paso teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing her own child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Erica Gomez, 17, gave birth to a baby girl inside her residence, wrapped her in a bathrobe and placed her inside a storage shed on her property.

On Feb. 9, investigators were dispatched to the 13000 block of Frankie Ln. in reference to a welfare check of an infant child and discovered the infant’s body.

The investigation also showed that the infant suffered a stab wound and lacerations to her neck and body.

Gomez was arrested Friday for capital murder and is being held on a $800,000 bond.

(Information from ElPasoProud.com)