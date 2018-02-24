El Paso Teenager Arrested for Killing Newborn Daughter

By: Patrick Hayes - KTSM

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 04:40 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 04:40 PM CST

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - An El Paso teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing her own child.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Erica Gomez, 17, gave birth to a baby girl inside her residence, wrapped her in a bathrobe and placed her inside a storage shed on her property.

On Feb. 9, investigators were dispatched to the 13000 block of Frankie Ln. in reference to a welfare check of an infant child and discovered the infant’s body.

The investigation also showed that the infant suffered a stab wound and lacerations to her neck and body.

Gomez was arrested Friday for capital murder and is being held on a $800,000 bond.

(Information from ElPasoProud.com)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected