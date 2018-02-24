El Paso Teenager Arrested for Killing Newborn Daughter
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - An El Paso teenager has been arrested for allegedly killing her own child.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Erica Gomez, 17, gave birth to a baby girl inside her residence, wrapped her in a bathrobe and placed her inside a storage shed on her property.
On Feb. 9, investigators were dispatched to the 13000 block of Frankie Ln. in reference to a welfare check of an infant child and discovered the infant’s body.
The investigation also showed that the infant suffered a stab wound and lacerations to her neck and body.
Gomez was arrested Friday for capital murder and is being held on a $800,000 bond.
(Information from ElPasoProud.com)
