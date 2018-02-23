Instant Pot issues warning about some products overheating

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (WCMH/KXAN) - Instant Pot is advising owners of some of its Gem 65 8-in-1 multicookers to stop using them due to the possibility of overheating.

In a post on the product’s Facebook page, the company said they have received a “small number of reports” about the product overheating, which could result in “localized melting damage to the underside of the product.”

The company says it believes the problem only affects the following Instant Pot’s with the following batchcodes: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. To verify the four-digit batch code, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batch code is the four-digit number located at the bottom right of the label.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),” wrote Instant Pot.

The company will have more information about getting a replacement product in the coming weeks. Customers with Gem 65 multicookers with batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746 are asked to immediately stop using them.

Anyone with questions can call Instant Pot at 1-800-828-7280.

(Story from KXAN.com)