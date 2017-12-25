NMSP Investigating Child's Death in Freak Accident Near Hobbs Sunday Afternoon

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEA COUNTY, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police:

This afternoon around 1:48 p.m., New Mexico State Police were called to Billy Walker Road, approximately one and half miles east of NM 18 in Lea County, for a fatal crash.

Officers learned that Mr. Enrique Lozoya (56) of Hobbs, NM, was driving a 2008 GMC pick-up truck at a slow speed (10-15 mph) while quail hunting with his children. Indicators at the scene show that Rhianna Wormly (10), Mr. Lozoya's adopted child, attempted to climb on the hood of the vehicle while it was in motion. Rhianna was subsequently run over by the vehicle and sustained head trauma.

Rhianna Wormly was transported to Lea County Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the attending physician.

This case is still under investigation with no further information available.

(News release from New Mexico State Police)