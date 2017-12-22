People Help Save Christmas for Abilene Foster Mom

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image via KTAB.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - An 82-year-old foster mom had Christmas presents stolen from her home when she took the 5-year-old boy to see Santa.

She believes the burglars got through an unlocked back door and took the only presents for the boy. There has been an outpouring of support for the family.

When a Grinch tried to steal Christmas from Alice Moore and her foster son, people around the Big Country stepped in to help on a mission to save Christmas. From the Marine Corps, to a police officer, to people coming by the KTAB station, all playing Santa, all dropping off gifts.

"And they just made my day and I just cried all over again," Moore said.

All the gifts will be delivered to Moore and her foster son, ensuring they'll have a better Christmas than they could've ever wished for. One secret Santa, Ronnie Rivera, even stopped by with a huge box of toys for the 5-year-old.

"I mean it's priceless, you know when you get to brighten someone's day like that especially this time of year. I mean it's obviously a special feeling just all around so I hope she enjoys it and I hope he enjoys it as well," Rivera said.

Moore said she couldn't be more thankful for the community's support in making a Christmas miracle come true.

"I love them from the bottom of my heart. I really do and I never met them before but my heart goes out to them because they act like they care you know they got to feel something or they wouldn't have did it for me," Moore said.

This outpouring of love shows the true meaning of Christmas is still alive and well here.

(Story from BigCountryHomepage.com)