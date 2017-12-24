Texas' Unemployment Rate Falls to New Record Low 3.8 Percent

Photo from MGN Online

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Texas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent, setting a new record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in four decades. The Texas economy added 54,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in November. Annual employment growth for Texas increased to 2.7 percent in November, marking 91 consecutive months of annual growth.

"The addition of 330,600 jobs over the year demonstrates the consistency with which employers in our state create job opportunities for the highly skilled Texas workforce," said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. "The Texas economy offers employers access to a competitive workforce and provides job seekers with career options in a variety of growing Texas industries."

Nine of eleven major industries showed increased growth in November, including Professional and Business Services with 14,700 jobs added and Construction which added 8,200 positions. Leisure and Hospitality employment continued to grow by adding 8,000 jobs in November.

Employment in Education and Health Services increased by 8,200 positions. Over the year, this industry has gained 40,400 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities employment grew by 8,200 jobs, and Manufacturing industry jobs increased by 2,700 positions.

"Private-sector employers added 52,000 jobs in November and have accounted for the addition of 294,600 positions in Texas over the past year," said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. "I am encouraged by the growth across a variety of industries and commend our employers for their investment in our Texas workforce."

The Amarillo and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the month's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock MSAs with a rate of 2.7 percent. The San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA registered a rate of 3.0 percent for November.

"Employment demand continues to be high in well-paying industries such as Manufacturing, Construction, and Mining and Logging," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "I encourage career exploration in these and other industries that are growing in Texas. TWC's labor market information tools and products are designed to inform, prepare and advance our Texas workforce. Visit a Workforce Solutions Office to find out more about the latest employment opportunities available."

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for December is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from the Texas Workforce Commission)