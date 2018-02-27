Trump Tweets Support for Top Texas Officials

Alex Wong/Getty Images President Donald Trump leaves Washington, D.C. for Texas to check on Harvey relief efforts.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) - President Donald Trump endorsed eight of Texas’ Republican elected officials on Twitter.

“I want to encourage all of my many Texas friends to vote in the primary for Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton,” the president tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “They are helping me to Make America Great Again! Vote early or on March 6th.”

All four Republicans from his first tweet Tuesday are party favorites in the March primaries. The endorsements come a day after Trump met with Abbott at the White House, and on the same day Cruz met with Trump and other top federal officials.

Several hours later, Trump tweeted another round of support for other Texas statewide GOP incumbents, backing Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Comptroller Glenn Hegar, and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick.

"Texas LC George P. Bush backed me when it wasn’t the politically correct thing to do, and I back him now. Also, AC Sid Miller has been with me from the beginning, he is 'Trump’s Man in Texas,'" Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Also support Comptroller Glenn Hegar, and Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick."

Bush was also recently endorsed by Donald Trump, Jr.

According to recent polling data, Trump’s approval rating from Republicans clocks in at 83 percent, while 84 percent of Democrats disapprove.

