Celebrate Local Women at the YWCA Women of Excellence Awards Dinner
LUBBOCK, TX - The folks from the YWCA stopped by to tell us about the upcoming Women of Excellence Awards Dinner and how they'll be celebrating local women making great changes in the community.
Watch the video above for details on on the event and how you can attend.
For more information, go to ywcalubbock.org.
