Celebrate Local Women at the YWCA Women of Excellence Awards Dinner

By: Elizabeth Hale

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 06:00 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 06:03 PM CST

LUBBOCK, TX - The folks from the YWCA stopped by to tell us about the upcoming Women of Excellence Awards Dinner and how they'll be celebrating local women making great changes in the community.

Watch the video above for details on on the event and how you can attend.

For more information, go to ywcalubbock.org.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected