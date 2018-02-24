Check Out Lubbock-Con for Comic Book Fun this Weekend

By: Elizabeth Hale

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 06:22 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 06:22 PM CST

LUBBOCK, TX - The folks from Lubbock-Con stopped by to talk about all the fun you can expect at the convention.

Watch the video above to learn about the event and hear from some of the people who will be speaking at the event.

For more information or to get tickets, go to lubbockcon.com.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected