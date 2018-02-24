Check Out Lubbock-Con for Comic Book Fun this Weekend
LUBBOCK, TX - The folks from Lubbock-Con stopped by to talk about all the fun you can expect at the convention.
Watch the video above to learn about the event and hear from some of the people who will be speaking at the event.
For more information or to get tickets, go to lubbockcon.com.
More Stories
-
He's having a fun time exploring the town!
-
You won't want to miss out on the fun!
-
Christy Martinez-Garcia stopped by with your Latino Lubbock Update.