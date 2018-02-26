Hang Out with Some Mayors From West Texas at this Luncheon
LUBBOCK, TX - The folks from Hospice of Lubbock stopped by to talk about the 29th Annual Hospice of Lubbock Mayors' Beans and Cornbread Luncheon and all of the fun you can expect from the event.
Watch the video above to here about what you can at the event and how Hospice of Lubbock helps community members on the South Plains.
For more information on the event or Hospice of Lubbock, go to hospiceoflubbock.org.
