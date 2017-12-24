Dakota Allen Announces He Will Return for Senior Season
Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen announced on Twitter that he will return for his senior season.
Allen tweeted out "Love my team! Love my school! Love these fans! I want to thank all the seniors for a memorable year. With that being said, I will be returning to Texas Tech next season."
This past season, Allen led the Red Raiders in total tackles with 102.
