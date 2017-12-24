Dakota Allen Announces He Will Return for Senior Season

Dakota Allen Announces He Will Return for Senior Season

By: KLBK Staff

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 11:01 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 11:01 PM CST

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen announced on Twitter that he will return for his senior season. 

Allen tweeted out "Love my team! Love my school! Love these fans! I want to thank all the seniors for a memorable year. With that being said, I will be returning to Texas Tech next season."

This past season, Allen led the Red Raiders in total tackles with 102.

