Estacado Makes Short Work of Monahans in Boys Regional Quarterfinals Basketball

By: paul tubbs

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 11:44 PM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:44 PM CST

Aldon Johnson had another dominating performance, scoring 25 points in the Estacado Matadors dismantling of Monahans 91-46 on Monday.  Two more Matadors finished in double figures as they await the winner of the Wichita Falls Hirschi - Abilene Wylie game on Friday, 8:30 at LCU's Rip Griffin Center.

