Estacado Makes Short Work of Monahans in Boys Regional Quarterfinals Basketball
Aldon Johnson had another dominating performance, scoring 25 points in the Estacado Matadors dismantling of Monahans 91-46 on Monday. Two more Matadors finished in double figures as they await the winner of the Wichita Falls Hirschi - Abilene Wylie game on Friday, 8:30 at LCU's Rip Griffin Center.
