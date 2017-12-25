Keke Coutee Enters NFL Draft

Texas Tech junior wide receiver Keke Coutee announced on Sunday that he will forgo his final college season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

This past season, Coutee was clearly the go-to receiver in the Red Raider offense. He tallied 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Coutee is now the fifth wide receiver to leave the Texas Tech program, along with seniors Dylan Cantrell, Cameron Batson, Derrick Willies and Ja'Deion High.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium.