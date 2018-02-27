Lynn Pays A Visit to Lubbock; Speaks to FCA

Former Texas Tech great and current Los Angeles Chargers head football coach Anthony Lynn was in town on Monday to speak at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet at the Lubbock Civic Center. Lynn just complete his first season as a head coach in the NFL going 9-7. Lynn played at Texas Tech from 1988 to 1991 and received All-Southwest Conference honors under the late Spike Dykes. He went on to play in the league from 1993 to 1999 on the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. His coaching career began soon after that with stints with Denver, Jacksonville, the New York Jets, Cleveland, Dallas and Buffalo before coming to the Chargers. Lynn says he enjoys coming back to Lubbock at least once a year and especially enjoys the chance to speak at events like the FCA banquet.