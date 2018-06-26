LUBBOCK, Texas - A source has confirmed that the Lubbock Roosevelt school board has approved the hiring of Devin Rocha as its new baseball coach.

Rocha played for Roosevelt from 2000-2003, as he excelled as a pitcher. He also has previous head coaching experience: He was the head coach at Trinity Christian from 2011-15.

This is the third new coaching hire for Roosevelt this year, as Jim Miller took over as Athletic Director/Head Basketball Coach and Matt Landers became the Head Football Coach.