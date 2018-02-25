Several Local High Schools Advance in the State Playoffs
Several local high school teams were in action as the high school basketball playoffs continue on.
In a 1A Regional Final at the Texan Dome, the Nazareth Swifettes beat Jayton 67-37.
In a 3A Regional Final at the Rip Griffin Center, the Denver City Fillies beat Abilene Wylie 44-41.
In the TAPPS State Quarterfinals, Lubbock Christian advanced on the girls side and All Saints won on the boys side.
