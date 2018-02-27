After two seasons Estacado Matadors head football coach Marcus Shavers is leaving. KLBK spoke to several sources confirming his departure for a head coaching position in the Dallas-Fort Worth area pending board approval. Shavers reshaped the program at Estacado into a powerhouse 4A team in his two seasons...compiling a 18-6 record and back to back appearances in the area round of the post season. Last season the Matadors finished with a 10-2 mark. This is second head coaching change in LISD in the last two months. Lubbock High head coach Jason Strunk stepped down after seven seasons leading the Westerners back in December. Shane Stephen was hired as the new head coach of the Westeners on February 22nd.